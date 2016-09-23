Photo: Thumbs up! Nunavik welders begin their careers

Thumbs up and smiles all around. Six welding students celebrate Sept. 19 after completing a 675-hour welding course offered through the Kativik School Boards Adult Education and Vocational Services. As part of the program, students completed a 120-hour internship made possible through the Northern Village of Kuujjuaq and the CANAM Group in Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce. All six students obtained their welding AEP accreditation and replaced their grad hats with welding helmets which they got from the KSB, along with welding equipment. From left: Shawn Shipaluk, Thomas Nashak, Billy Arnatuk, Davidee Gagné-Imbeault, Larry Shipaluk and Katherine Gaudreault-Snowball pose with instructor Bradley Moran, behind in plaid. (PHOTO ISABELLE DUBOIS)