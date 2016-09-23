Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik September 23, 2016 - 6:30 am

Photo: Thumbs up! Nunavik welders begin their careers

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Thumbs up and smiles all around. Six welding students celebrate Sept. 19 after completing a 675-hour welding course offered through the Kativik School Boards Adult Education and Vocational Services. As part of the program, students completed a 120-hour internship made possible through the Northern Village of Kuujjuaq and the CANAM Group in Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce. All six students obtained their welding AEP accreditation and replaced their grad hats with welding helmets which they got from the KSB, along with welding equipment. From left: Shawn Shipaluk, Thomas Nashak, Billy Arnatuk, Davidee Gagné-Imbeault, Larry Shipaluk and Katherine Gaudreault-Snowball pose with instructor Bradley Moran, behind in plaid. (PHOTO ISABELLE DUBOIS)
Thumbs up and smiles all around. Six welding students celebrate Sept. 19 after completing a 675-hour welding course offered through the Kativik School Boards Adult Education and Vocational Services. As part of the program, students completed a 120-hour internship made possible through the Northern Village of Kuujjuaq and the CANAM Group in Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce. All six students obtained their welding AEP accreditation and replaced their grad hats with welding helmets which they got from the KSB, along with welding equipment. From left: Shawn Shipaluk, Thomas Nashak, Billy Arnatuk, Davidee Gagné-Imbeault, Larry Shipaluk and Katherine Gaudreault-Snowball pose with instructor Bradley Moran, behind in plaid. (PHOTO ISABELLE DUBOIS)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        