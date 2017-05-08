Photo: This summer’s Arctic sealift will bring a new visitor

Meet the MV Taïga Desgagnés, the latest addition to the Desgagnés group’s fleet of cargo vessels. This new vessel is 143 metres long, with a deadweight of 17,500 tonnes, more than 21,500 cubic metres of carrying capacity and three 80-tonne cranes that combined, can lift as much as 160 tonnes. The MV Taïga Desgagnés is now sailing in international waters, but will participate in the company’s Arctic resupply business starting in mid-June, the company said in a press release. Through its subsidiary, Desgagnés Transarctik Inc., the company is part of Nunavut Sealink and Supply Inc., which serves Nunavut, and Taqramut Supply Inc., which serves Nunavik. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GROUPE DESGAGNÉS INC.)