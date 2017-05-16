Photo: This muskox might be a little tough to chew

It's a parade! Gailene Pigalak rides an iron muskox made from recycled metal through Cambridge Bay, May 19, on a float in the Omingmak Frolics annual parade. The parade featured a number of other participants including Ollie the Omingmak, Charlie the Fire Dog and the Splash 'N Boots Canadian musicial duo from the Treehouse TV show, in town to make a video with local children. You can read more at tinyurl.com/n74ml2 about spring festival which is full of activities during the weekend. (PHOTO BY RED SUN PRODUCTIONS)