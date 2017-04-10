Photo: This is where we live our Stanley Cup dreams

Sure, the Stanley Cup playoffs are grabbing our attention but this is where we live our Arctic NHL dreams. A zamboni driver cleans off one of two skating rinks on a foggy April 4 morning on Williamson Lake in Rankin Inlet. As is common every spring, the lake-top rinks have been swarming with kids as the hamlet arena winds down and thaws out after a busy hockey and skating season. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)