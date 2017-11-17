Photo: This is a snow knife, this is how you stay alive

Iqaluit residents carve out snow blocks and make igloos Nov. 13 during a free outdoor training session funded by the Iqaluit Action Lab, a Canada 150 project. Participants learned igloo-making and fire-starting from local on-the-land experts Solomon Awa and Simon Nattaq. For information on upcoming programs, or to ask questions, email iqaluitactionlab@gmail.com or go to their website: www.canada150iqaluit.com. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON)