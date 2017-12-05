Photo: They even ate kale… new lunch program at Iqaluit high school

Nunatsiaq Online
Students line up for a free lunch at Inuksuk High School Dec. 7. A new accessible lunch program is making healthy food a priority for students by focusing on food security and food education. “Some students said, ‘Nobody is going to eat kale salad.’ But we had a giant bowl today and it’s all gone,” said food studies teacher Lael Kronick. Read more about the program later, on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)
