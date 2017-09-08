Photo: Not your anaanatsiaq’s kamiks…

These are not your anaanatsiaq's kamiks... Winnipeg's Urban Shaman gallery is now hosting an exhibition called "Floe Edge: Contemporary Art and Collaborations from Nunavut." The show features non-traditional works such as these sealskin stilettos by Nicole Camphaug. Curated by Iqaluit-based Kathleen Nicholls of the Nunavut Arts and Crafts Association, the show premiered last year at Ottawa gallery AXENÉO7 and then went across the ocean for an exhibition at the Canadian High Commission in London, England. It features the works of many Inuit artists including Shuvinai Ashoona, Tim Pitsiulak, Jamasie Pitseolak and Qavavau Manumie. The show continues until Oct. 14. (PHOTO COURTESY OF URBAN SHAMAN)