Photo: The Tootoos take Winnipeg

If you were at the Blackhawks-Jets game at the MTS centre in Winnipeg Nov. 15, you might have noticed the Tootoo jerseys and Nunavut flags in the stands. Nunavut hockey fans came out to see one of their own, Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Jordin Tootoo take on the Jets, although the Jets stomped the Blackhawks 4-0. Tootoo tweeted this photo of his fans in the stands after the game. “Always great to family and friends in Winnipeg,” Tootoo said. “Thanks for the traditional food!” (TWITTER PHOTO)