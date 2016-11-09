Photo: The supermoon over Kuujjuaq

Nunatsiaq Online
The moon illuminates the Koksoak River outside of Kuujjuaq Nov. 13. This wasn't just any moon—the weekend moon is called a supermoon because it's the closest and brightest moon stargazers have seen since 1948. In 2016, the full moons of October, November and December all appear when the moon is at its closest point of approach in its orbit around Earth. Moonwatchers take note: tonight is the official full moon. (PHOTO BY ALLEN GORDON)
