The full moon rises over Naujaaraaluit, a mountain just outside of Clyde River, on Aug. 7. In North America, the August full moon is often called the Sturgeon Moon, Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon. Nightfall is returning to Baffin Island as the summer wanes, with the sun setting in Clyde River at about 10:30 p.m. (PHOTO BY JACKORASEE IQAQRIALU)