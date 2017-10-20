Photo: The straight man, in a room of giggles

Come on Charlie Paul Crow—give us a smile! Paatsaali School students in Sanikiluaq show off some wedding cakes they baked and decorated Oct. 13 under direction from teacher Martha Cookie, far right. Three different couples in the community were getting married the weekend of Oct. 14 and 15, and planned to use the school gym for a feast and dance so the students decided to contribute to the festivities by making cake. Helping out, from left, are Monique Manning, Grade 10, Lucy Jo and Betsy Appaqaq, Grade 11, and Charlie Paul Crow, Grade 7. (PHOTO COURTESY PAATSAALI)