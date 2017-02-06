Photo: The science behind tooth decay

Sonia Gordon and Betsy Angnatuk, Secondary 1.0 students of Kelsey Kearns at Jaanimmarik School in Kuujjuaq, show off the results of their tooth decay science project Feb. 1. The project, which looked at the impact of different substances on teeth, was part of the annual Expo Science Fair at the school, where students present projects in French and English and volunteer judges pick their winners. The top projects from this local fair will be entered into Nunavik's regional science fair, which takes place in Inukjuak Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. (PHOTO COURTESY PIERRE-LUC VAUDREUIL)