Photo: The nasal and the guttural

NEWS: Nunavut November 01, 2016 - 3:45 pm

Ha-mmm-beh, ha-mmm-beh: Kathleen Ivaluarjuk Merritt, who performs as IVA, lines up a group of pairs as part of a throat singing workshop she leads at the Native Women's Resource Centre in Toronto Nov. 4. Merritt is in Toronto as part of the Native Women in the Arts' Kwe performance series, which featured an Inuit showcase this past weekend, including performances by IVA, Arviat's Agaaqtoq, spoken work artist Taqralik Partridge and Nukariik, throat singers Karin and Kathy Kettler. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)
