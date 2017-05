The mist settles over Koojesse Inlet and the Iqaluit neighbourhood of Apex late May 10, lit up overhead by a full moon. Iqalungmiut were fortunate if they had a chance to see the moon; Environment Canada is forecasting rain, flurries or ice pellets and cloudy skies in Iqaluit until Wednesday. (PHOTO BY HALEY JOHN SHIMOUT ANAWAK)