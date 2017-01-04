Photo: The moment of truth

Nunatsiaq Online
Pretty soon, all those seats will be filled with people. A group of eight first- and second-year Nunavut Sivuniksavut students at the Ottawa-based college stands on stage at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, Man., before performing at the Dec. 8 2016 Arctic Inspiration Prize gala ceremony. "A busy rehearsal schedule included working with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and composer Vincent Ho," said a post on the NS Facebook page. Students also visited the University of Winnipeg and met with some NS alumni. (PHOTO COURTESY NS FACEBOOK) (PHOTO COURTESY NS FACEBOOK)

