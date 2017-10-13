Photo: The maktaaq buffet is open in Clyde River

A post-harvest beluga butchering and buffet on the beach in Clyde River summons a gathering of local residents. The beluga, one of two which swam into the bay right near the Clyde River dock Oct. 6, was a rare sighting and made for a smooth harvest earlier this month. According to our photographer, who participated in the harvest, the fresh meat and maktaaq was distributed and gone within minutes. (PHOTO BY ROBERT KAUTUK)