Photo: The Magnificent Seven… Cape Dorset grads

The Magnificent Seven: despite losing their Peter Pitseolak High School to fire in September 2015, and having to attend Sam Pudlat Elementary School on split shifts in the evenings, with limited resources, seven Cape Dorset youth managed to complete their studies and graduate from Grade 12 on March 26."These students rose above the challenges and were a pillar of strength to a community in mourning," says Cape Dorset's Colin Gibson, in a news release. "They embraced the tragedy and proclaimed themselves the 'Fire Grads.'" Congratulations to Amanda Padluq, Quppapik Samayualie, Natasha Reid, Cie Takiasuk, Kairili Qiatsuk, Mayanne Samayualie, and Naiomi Ottokie. (PHOTO BY AMANDA MORRISON)