Photo: The Kitikmeot’s new long-term care centre opens its door

A new long-term care facility for Nunavut: the first two residents have moved into the newly-opened Kitikmeot long-term residential care facility, located on the second floor of the Cambridge Bay-based health centre, Nunavut’s health minister George Hickes told the Legislative Assembly March 13. The new long-term care facility in the Kitikmeot Health Centre, shown here, is home to seven beds designated for respite and palliative care, and staffed by 17 personal care workers, currently receiving on the job training, Hickes said. (FILE PHOTO)