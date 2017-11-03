Photo: The Jerry Cans, and a Nunavut art commission, at Parliament

Iqaluit's The Jerry Cans perform in the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Nov. 6 to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of Parliament's first sitting, on Nov. 6, 1867. Geoff Regan, the House of Commons Speaker, said during a speech Nov. 6 that to mark the occasion, Public Services and Procurement Canada will commission a new sculpture by a Nunavut artist for the foyer of the House of Commons chamber. The sculpture will be unveiled in 2019, to coincide with the Nunavut territory's 20th anniversary, and displayed in the West Block first, before taking its permanent home in the House of Commons foyer in Centre Block. "With this sculpture, Canada's newest territory will tell its own story, and our Parliament Building will move one step closer to perfection," Regan said. (PHOTO BY JEFF PAPPONE)