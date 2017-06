Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park just west of Iqaluit offers up endless sunsets this time of year as the long June days bleed into the night. In Nunavut's capital, the sun sets just before 11 p.m. and rises again just after 2 a.m. But further north, in Gjoa Haven for instance, the sun stays up around the clock until the end of July when it starts to dip below the horizon again. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)