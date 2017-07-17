Photo: The golden hour for hunting

Sunlight and fog bathe these boaters in a golden glow July 17 as they search for beluga off the west coast of Hudson Bay near Arviat. Although belugas do migrate past Arviat at this time of year, the group didn't see any beluga on this outing, but any day on the water is a good day. Billy Ollie, who was in one of the boats, said July 21 that it's been windy and rainy all week, preventing harvesters from going out, but he hopes to head out again soon, weather permitting. (PHOTO BY CHRIS SHAMEE)