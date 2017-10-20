Photo: The flu has arrived early this year

Nunavut’s deputy minister of health, Colleen Stockley, receives her flu vaccination from Iqaluit public health nurse Sarah MacRury Oct. 24 in Iqaluit. Health officials in Nunavut say that the flu season has arrived earlier than usual to the territory this year, and they’re encouraging Nunavummiut of all ages to get their flu shots this year. The flu vaccine is available free at all health centres in Nunavut. For more information, visit www.flunu.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GN)