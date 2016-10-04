Photo: The evolution of Quaqtaq

Anthropologist and retired Laval University professor Louis-Jacques Dorais talks about the history and development of the Nunavik community of Quaqtaq over the last century Oct. 7 at Memorial University in St. John's. Dorais is a speaker at the 20th biennial Inuit Studies Conference, the same conference he helped to found 40 years ago to highlight Arctic and Inuit-focused research and development. The conference runs until Oct. 10, wrapping up with a performance by Tanya Tagaq. Tune in to Nunatsiaqonline.ca and our Nunatsiaq News Facebook page for photos and stories from the conference. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)