Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Around the Arctic October 04, 2016 - 8:11 am

Photo: The evolution of Quaqtaq

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Anthropologist and retired Laval University professor Louis-Jacques Dorais talks about the history and development of the Nunavik community of Quaqtaq over the last century Oct. 7 at Memorial University in St. John's. Dorais is a speaker at the 20th biennial Inuit Studies Conference, the same conference he helped to found 40 years ago to highlight Arctic and Inuit-focused research and development. The conference runs until Oct. 10, wrapping up with a performance by Tanya Tagaq. Tune in to Nunatsiaqonline.ca and our Nunatsiaq News Facebook page for photos and stories from the conference. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)
Anthropologist and retired Laval University professor Louis-Jacques Dorais talks about the history and development of the Nunavik community of Quaqtaq over the last century Oct. 7 at Memorial University in St. John's. Dorais is a speaker at the 20th biennial Inuit Studies Conference, the same conference he helped to found 40 years ago to highlight Arctic and Inuit-focused research and development. The conference runs until Oct. 10, wrapping up with a performance by Tanya Tagaq. Tune in to Nunatsiaqonline.ca and our Nunatsiaq News Facebook page for photos and stories from the conference. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        