Photo: The bead generation… making art with tiny things

Elisha Kilabuk demonstrates the art of beading to a pair of parka-clad visitors at the Unikkaarvik Visitor Centre in Iqaluit Jan. 14. The visitor's centre offers what they call the "Inuit Art Experience" every Saturday afternoon where an artist is invited to set up at a table in the main lobby to show visitors how they make their art and even sell their works if they so choose. Read more about Kilabuk, and this event, later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)