Photo: That’s how you prepare a precious pelt

A polar bear skin, meticulously stretched, is propped against a Happy Valley home in Iqaluit May 6 for drying. A recent comprehensive three-year scientific study on Canada's two eastern-most polar bear populations—Kane Basin and Baffin Bay—shows that those two populations seem to be faring OK despite a rapid decline in annual sea ice cover. You can read about that study here: http://tinyurl.com/hdf6rlk. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)