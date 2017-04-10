Photo: That travel outfit is offside

No body checking please, or bag checking for that matter... members of the Coral Harbour peewee hockey team including forward Tristin (Ron) Matoo, the team's "Connor McDavid," in middle, get ready to board a flight to Iqaluit for the Toonik Tyme hockey tournament April 13—in full hockey gear. Because there are no direct flights between Coral Harbour and Iqaluit, the team chartered an Air Nunavut aircraft which has limited space for all those hockey bags. That meant team members had to wear their gear for the hour-and-forty-minute flight to Iqaluit. The hockey gods must have looked down and smiled: Coral Harbour went undefeated in the tournament and beat the Iqaluit Oilers in the April 16 final to win gold. The plane may have been a bit "aromatic" on the flight home but that was just the smell of victory. (PHOTO BY ROXANNE EETUK)