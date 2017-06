Kativik Regional Government chair Jennifer Munick and regional councillor Sarollie Weetaluktuk hold up a plaque June 1 in Umiujaq for Weetaluktuk to present to the Fédération des Coopératives du Nouveau-Québec (FCNQ), in honour of its 50th anniversary in 2017. The KRG regional council meetings wrapped up June 1. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)