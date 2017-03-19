Photo: Telling stories on the left coast

The ward-winning Inuit children's author, Michael Kusugak, tells Inuit stories to school children in Prince Rupert, B.C., during a trip to the west coast from Feb. 23 to March 4. The Rankin Inlet native, who travels around the world to share Inuit stories, music, legends and culture, has been on the road on and off since January, first on a tour through Alberta schools, then to Ottawa's Winterlude festival and then back west to tour through schools in British Columbia. Kusugak expects to be visiting more schools in Alberta and B.C. for most of April as well. (PHOTO COURTESY GERALDINE KUSUGAK)