Photo: Tanya Tagaq the star of new NFB biopic

The National Film Board of Canada’s Ontario studio has launched production of a new documentary on Tanya Tagaq, the NFB announced this week. The film, titled Throat, is described as a “metaphysical journey through the life and art” of Tagaq, the foundation of which will be recorded at one of the artist’s upcoming shows in Toronto. Throat will be released in 2019. (PHOTO COURTESY OF LIVE AT MASSEY HALL)