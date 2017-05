Netsilik High School in Taloyoak has four new graduates, seen here in their blue mortar board hats and gowns, holding flower bouquets: Jerome Kripanik, Jonathan Jayko, Viola Neeveacheak and Edmond Ugyuk. The graduation ceremony took place May 18, with Nunavut MLA Emiliano Qirnguq as the guest speaker. (PHOTO COURTESY OF G. PIZZO)