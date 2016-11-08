Photo: Taloyoak has a new power plant

Taloyoak has a new power plant, the first plant in Nunavut built entirely by the Qulliq Energy Corporation. The plant, which started producing energy for the Kitikmeot community in September, is equipped with four new generator sets with higher fuel efficiency to generate up to 1.7 megawatts of electricity over a lifespan of 40 years. The plant was also fitted with a hospital-grade silencer to minimize sound pollution for residents living nearby. “I’m very pleased with this landmark achievement as QEC moves forward with its long-term plan to replace its aging power plant infrastructure,” said Johnny Mike, minister responsible for the QEC. (PHOTO BY LARRY QILLUNIQ/QEC)