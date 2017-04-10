Photo: Talking about the future of Canada with The Walrus

Aaju Peter, Inuit activist and Inuktitut instructor at Nunavut Sivuniksavut in Ottawa, poses with instructor Melissa Irwin and five NS students at the Quebec edition of the Walrus Talks in Montreal, April 11, where the group heard members of the Order of Canada and youth leaders speak on the theme of how to build a “better country.” Over lunch at Intercontinental World Trade Centre, the group heard Sheila Watt-Cloutier, Arctic environmental and human rights advocate, and other speakers offer perspectives on the challenges which Canada faces on the 150th anniversary of Confederation. “The talks were an inspiration to us all,” said Irwin, far left in the photo. To her left are Miranda Qanatsiaq of Hall Beach, Melody Teddy of Tuktoyaktok, Katherine Takpannie of Ottawa, Aaju Peter, Emmeline Ipeelie of Iqaluit, and Michael Pewatualuk of Pond Inlet. (PHOTO BY PETER VARGA)