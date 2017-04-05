Photo: Take five

Mackenzie Kaludjak Pudlat and Erin Pilakapsi take a break from winter play April 2 inside this igloo, built just outside Rankin Inlet. The Kivalliq community had some springtime weather this past weekend with temperatures climbing to -3 C on Friday and -10 C on Saturday but not for long... Environment Canada currently has a blizzard warning in effect for Rankin Inlet with winds expected to gust to 80 km/h tonight. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)