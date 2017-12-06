Photo: Tagak Curley makes a return to politics

After a break from Nunavut politics, Tagak Curley is elected as vice-president of the Kivalliq Inuit Association Dec.11. Curley, pictured here as an MLA at the 2011 launch of the Nunavut Food Guide, garnered 728 votes to win the four-way race over candidates Raymond Ningeocheak (568), Harry Aggark (186) and Simon Okpatauyak (186). Kivalliq Inuit also elected new directors: Helena Malliki in Naujaat, Hamish Tatty in Rankin Inlet and Alana Kuksuk in Whale Cove. (FILE PHOTO)