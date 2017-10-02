Photo: Sweet, fresh curves in Cape Dorset

Nunavut's first full BMX track is now ready to shred—but likely won't see much riding until next summer now that it's covered in snow. A collaboration in Cape Dorset between the hamlet's recreation director Will Sandoval and local volunteer Claude Constantineau, along with youth, other volunteers and local sponsors, the new BMX track took about a year to design and build and will likely attract a lot of use, come spring. The pump track—a track designed to keep riders moving without having to pedal—is built on reserve land the hamlet is not currently using. (PHOTO BY CLAUDE CONSTANTINEAU)