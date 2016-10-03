Photo: Sushi anyone?

Sea urchin sushi? You can almost taste it. Many northerners enjoy harvesting the spiny shellfish but make sure you wear gloves when you cut out your snack. Sea urchin spines can lodge under your skin and cause pain and infection. This one was caught on the Belcher Islands, about 12 kilometres outside of Sanikiluaq, where they are abundant. If you've never had them, they taste like salty Arctic char roe. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)