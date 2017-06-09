Photo: Susan Aglukark receives honorary degree from U of T

Nunavut singer and songwriter Susan Aglukark accepts an honorary doctor of laws at a June 12 University of Toronto convocation ceremony, where she spoke how her own challenge to find herself and her culture—and also later performed to those gathered at the ceremony. "The emotional depth and honesty of her lyrics; her pure, clear voice and themes of hope, spirit and encouragement have captivated and inspired listeners from all walks of life," said the University of Toronto in its biographical description of Aglukark. Aglukark also holds honorary doctorates of law from the University of Alberta where she also worked for three years as Distinguished Scholar in residence, and the University Calgary. She also has an honorary doctor of fine arts from Lethbridge University and a doctor of letters from Laurentian University. (SCREEN SHOT)