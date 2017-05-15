Photo: Sunset over Cape Dorset… happy long weekend!

Sunset overlooking Mallik Island near Cape Dorset, May 11. Although our editors and reporters will be hard at work May 19, we won't update our Nunatsiaq News website from Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m., to Tuesday, May 23, at 7 a.m., except for breaking news. But if you need to reach us on Friday, May 19, our offices in Ottawa and Iqaluit will be open during regular hours. We'd like to wish all our readers and advertisers an enjoyable Victoria Day long weekend. (PHOTO BY ERIC LANGDON)