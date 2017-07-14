Photo: Sunset on snow fence

Sometimes the Arctic just fills your soul... a dramatic sunset hovers over the snow fencing just outside of Qamani'tuaq, or Baker Lake, Nunavut, around midnight on July 12. Near to Canada's geographical centre, Baker Lake is Nunavut's only inland community, situated about 320 km from the western coast of Hudson Bay, near the mouth of the Thelon River, and about 70 km due south of Agnico Eagle's Meadowbank gold mine. (PHOTO BY LARS QAQQAQ)