Photo: Sundog over Cape Dorset

A sundog makes an appearance in Cape Dorset: Margaret Teevee snapped this sundog in front of Sam Pudlat school in Cape Dorset Feb. 15, an atmospheric phenomenon that appears as a bright spot to the left and/or right of the sun. The Baffin community can look forward to more sunshine in the coming days; Environment Canada is forecasting clear, sunny and mild temperatures right through the weekend. (PHOTO COURTESY OF M. TEEVEE)