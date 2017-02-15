Photo: Sun dogs and sled dogs… a piece of Arctic Bay

Moses Oyukuluk's sled dogs languish under a sun dog on the sea ice near town in Arctic Bay Feb. 12. It was about -40 C that day so cold temperatures brought on some ice fog lending a dream-like quality to this Arctic scene. Monday, Feb. 20 is Family Day in Ontario. We wish all our Ontario readers an enjoyable long weekend. But it's a regular work day for Nunavummiut and Nunavimmiut so we'll see you on Monday. (PHOTO BY CLARE KINES)