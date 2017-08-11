Photo: Students on Ice enjoy epic tour of Prince Leopold Island

Students on Ice, on Day 4 of their 2017 Arctic expedition on board the Ocean Endeavour, got an up-close look at the Prince Leopold Island bird sanctuary, located in the newly protected Tallurutiup Imanga Lancaster Sound protected area near Pond Inlet in North Baffin. The boundaries of the new marine park, soon to be accompanied by an Inuit Impact and Benefits Agreement with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, were announced in Pond Inlet Aug. 14. Students on Ice is an organization which offers youth annual hands-on education expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. This year's expedition brought together more than 100 youth from around the world with scientists, elders, educators, artists, musicians, CEOs, dignitaries, journalists and authors. (PHOTO MARTIN LIPMAN/STUDENTS ON ICE FOUNDATION)