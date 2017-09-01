Photo: Still, remembering Christine Egan on 9/11

Nursing students—and friends— in Nunavut continue to remember Dr. Christine Egan, a veteran Nunavut nurse who died Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade Centre. Egan, 55, died while visiting her brother Michael, 51, who was working in an office high up in the South Tower of the World Trade Centre when it was hit by a jet aircraft and later collapsed into a huge cloud of dust and debris. Today, the memory of Egan, better known as “Dr. Christine,” lives on among her many friends and aspiring Inuit nurses she continues to help posthumously through a scholarship established in her name at the University of Manitoba. The 2016-17 recipients of the scholarships are: Melynda Ehaloak, Mavis Eli and Nubiya Enuraq. The deadline to apply for the 2017-18 awards is Sept. 30, to allow students to apply after they start the school year. The selection committee will review the applications in October, with the award recipients notified by the end of the year. For more information about the scholarship, go here: bit.ly/2wNSlxa. To learn more about Egan, we invite you to read a Nunatsiaq News story from 2011 at bit.ly/r9CnZZ . (FILE PHOTO)