Photo: Start of Nunavik’s dog sled race delayed

Puvirnituq mushers Aisa Sirusilak and Jean Marie Beaulne arrive in Umiujaq with their dog team March 26 ahead of this year's Ivakkak dog team race. Teams from Puvirnituq arrived late in the Nunavik community due to high winds along the Hudson Bay coast. That's delayed the start of Ivakkak by a day; organizers say the race's 13 teams will now depart Umiujaq March 28 en route to Ivakkak's finish line in Ivujivik. (PHOTO BY PIERRE DUNNIGAN/MAKIVIK)