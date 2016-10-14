Photo: Star light, star bright, star fish

Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight. Sea stars, often referred to as star fish, are commonly found on the Arctic sea floor and this one was found just east of Sanikiluaq, in southern Hudson Bay. Sea stars are not actually fish. They are echinoderms, a family of creatures that includes sea urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars. Instead of blood, echinoderms pump salt water through their bodies and absorb nutrients that way, according to the U.S. National Ocean Service website. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)