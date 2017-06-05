Photo: Spring ice in the Arctic

Areas of thin ice in the Arctic: The Canadian Ice Service issued this ice map June 7 which depicts the concentration of ice in Canadian waters. The white and gray colours show thick concentrations of sea ice and areas of low ice concentration are depicted in blue with dark blue showing the least ice. It appears from this map that there are areas of thin ice and open water on the western Hudson Bay Coast and in the High Arctic, between Ellesmere Island and Greenland. (PHOTO COURTESY CIS)