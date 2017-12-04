Photo: Spread your wings… Taloyoak opens new airport

Taloyoak's small, cramped and dilapidated airport is no more: The Kitikmeot community's new airport opened last Thursday, Nov. 30. Canadian North posted this photo on social media that day with the caption: "It's a bright and beautiful new facility in the northernmost community on mainland Canada. We were thrilled to be the first flight to arrive." You can read about the campaign to replace the airport here: http://tinyurl.com/7axbcew. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CANADIAN NORTH)