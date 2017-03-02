Photo: Spot the ukalik

Forget crouching tiger, hidden dragon... this crouching ukalik is more wily than both. The ukalik, or Arctic hare, photographed in early February in Rankin Inlet, has found a safe place to conserve energy, and heat, while resting up for its next bout of foraging for food including roots, leaves and willow under snow and ice. Hares have eyes on either side of their head so they can see in any direction, at all times. If they sense danger, they can jump more than two metres in one leap and travel at speeds of up to 60 km/hr, according to the Canadian Geographic's online animal facts. They taste good too, if you can ever catch one. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)