Photo: Something cheesy is happening in Iqaluit

Introducing the big cheese: Northmart deli manager Mike Thorton cracks into a 70-lb round of Parmigiano Reggiano during a cheese-cracking event Nov. 17 at the Iqaluit grocery store. Some came just to taste the exotic treat while others lined up to purchase a slice to take home. The cheese, priced at $6.59 per 100 g, was a good deal, Thorton said, and it sold quickly. "We decided to bring something new to Iqaluit. We thought there might be a market, based on how much cheese we sell." The cheese wheel, flown in from Winnipeg, was imported from the Parma region of Italy, assistant manager Hassan Kassar said. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)