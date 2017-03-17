Photo: Something old, something new, at Aakuluk Music

Nunavut rockers Northern Haze, performing more than 30 years ago, at Iqaluit's Nakasuk School in 1984. Aakuluk Music, Nunavut's first music label launched by The Jerry Cans, announced March 21 that they will be partnering with the band's remaining members to release Sinnaktuq—a complete collection of the band's music released in 2012—in digital form for the first time. The digital download will be available May 26 and the band—original members Naisana Qamaniq, James Ungalaq, John Inooya with new bassist Derek Aqqiaruq—will celebrate with select northern performances, Aakuluk says. The label also announced that Pangnirtung artist and multi-instrumentalist Riit (Rita Claire Mike-Murphy), cousin of Jerry Cans' Nancy Mike, is also now signed with Aakuluk and is working on her first EP, expected for release June 9. Go to Aakuluk Music's website to learn more and hear tracks. (FILE PHOTO)